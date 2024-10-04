If a Rogue, with the Reliable Talent feature, rolls a natural 1, does it fail?

@JeremyECrawford If a Rogue, with the Reliable Talent feature, rolls a nat 1, does it fail? Or is it a 10? — Dan Conley (@Dan_conley19) October 23, 2016

It's not an automatic failure if you make an ability check and roll a 1 on the d20. 1 = a miss for an attack roll. #DnD https://t.co/ZpjHoVtIkV — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 24, 2016

@jasonshamblin @Dan_conley19Thank you, Mr. Crawford. Never liked the idea of crit fails or a magic 1/20 chance to succeed at ANY check. We especially don't want automatic success on ability checks. There are things you simply can't do or know. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 24, 2016

@JeremyECrawford @Dan_conley19 conversely does a natural 20 mean an automatic success on an attack or skill check regardless of DC or AC? — RATPTO1 (@ratpto1) October 24, 2016