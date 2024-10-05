@JeremyECrawford why do the Tabaxi use strength as their modifier for their claw attack? Would it be fair to make it a dex attack instead? — Tyler McConnell (@JT_McConnell) November 4, 2016

A melee attack uses Strength by default. If you'd like to use Dex. with your unarmed strikes, I recommend becoming a monk. #DnD https://t.co/kDeNmfS3QT — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 5, 2016

@GX_SigmaWait, natural weapons count as unarmed strikes now? What in my tweet sparks that question? — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 5, 2016