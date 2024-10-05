@JeremyECrawford why do the Tabaxi use strength as their modifier for their claw attack? Would it be fair to make it a dex attack instead?
— Tyler McConnell (@JT_McConnell) November 4, 2016
A melee attack uses Strength by default. If you'd like to use Dex. with your unarmed strikes, I recommend becoming a monk. #DnD https://t.co/kDeNmfS3QT
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 5, 2016
@GX_SigmaWait, natural weapons count as unarmed strikes now? What in my tweet sparks that question?
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 5, 2016
@GX_SigmaI just always thought natural weapon attacks (claw, bite, etc) do not qualify as “unarmed” because they are using “weapons” My tweet doesn't contradict that.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 5, 2016