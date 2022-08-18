@JeremyECrawford need help. If a rogue is in complete cover, can they BA hide? DM rules that enemies are constantly aware despite cover. — Danny Thompson (@Danatello67) February 22, 2017

The Hide action is one of the actions you can take in combat (PH, 192) because you can, indeed, hide in combat. #DnD https://t.co/0sjWfWc0XX — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 23, 2017

@JeremyECrawford as per the rules of Hiding, in combat would the Stealth check be contested by an Active or Passive Perception check? — Teddy Yudain (@Tsyclops) February 23, 2017

The Hide action (PH, 192) states that it follows the rules for hiding (PH, 177), which explain the use of active and passive checks. #DnD https://t.co/3rxd2CwmNU — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 23, 2017

@AlphastreamIssue that came up most often at Winter Fantasy was rogues wanting to always hide around corner, next end move out and attack hidden. https://t That's a legitimate use of Cunning Action. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 23, 2017

@Alphastream @JeremyECrawford When you break cover, aren’t you no longer hidden? If you keep hiding in the same space, I've seen DMs rule disadvantage on the Hide check – like @mikemearls — Merric Blackman (@MerricB) February 23, 2017

@MerricB @Alphastream @mikemearls Or you can have the foes stop falling for it: "Hi there. I've followed you behind this corner." — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 23, 2017

@Alphastream I am curious: when the rogue starts round hidden behind wall, moves out, attacks… is she hidden during the attack? Or, broke cover and no? Are you referring to an attack from behind cover, or are you referring to a rogue who moves X ft. in the open and then attacks? — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 23, 2017

@JeremyECrawford Later. Rogue starts hidden, moves out to see foe, attacks. Players like to argue they are still hidden on attack. — Alphastream (@Alphastream) February 24, 2017

You can attack while hidden and gain the benefit. But if you run out into the open and then attack, you're not hidden when you attack. #DnD https://t.co/lmOnOOqIOj — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 24, 2017

@Alphastream Thanks! That was my read. Had 3 tables at Winter Fantasy where players argued otherwise. No problem! — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 24, 2017

@Danatello67 @butlerlogmy main problem is can a rogue attack with advantage thanks to hiding. Yes. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 23, 2017

@Danatello67 @butlerlogsay if the rogue has to come from behind corner/tree/cover to get a line of sight, that’s ok? Yes. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 23, 2017

@JeremyECrawford @Alphastream Is it up to the DM to set the difficulty or is that always opposed to a perception check? — Ben Longman (@bmfrosty) February 23, 2017

See "Hiding" (PH, 177) for how hiding works. Unless someone is actively searching, Stealth is opposed by passive Wisdom (Perception). #DnD https://t.co/9QssAyMwGP — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 23, 2017

@JeremyECrawford you can watch someone go behind a rock and they hide but someone turns invis and you know where they are — Tinker-TDC (@TubaDanCross) February 23, 2017

@TubaDanCross The main point to the rules is that you can't see either of those people. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 23, 2017

@JeremyECrawford @TubaDanCross But is the invisible person considered hidden as a result of casting invisibility? — Eric Green (@quadhund) February 23, 2017

@BoostGeek So shooting a bow while hidden maybe grant the advantage, but running out in melee dont, does that sound about right? It does! — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 24, 2017