D&D 2023 RELEASE SCHEDULE !!!

o Winter 2023 – Keys from the Golden Vault

▪ Ocean’s Eleven meets D&D in this book of short adventures revolving around heists.

o Spring 2023 – Bigby Presents: Glory of the Giants

▪ A companion to last year’s Fizban’s Treasury of Dragons focused on giants.

o Summer 2023 – The Book of Many Things

▪ A collection of creatures, locations, and other goodies that are connected to the mysterious Deck of Many Things.

o Summer2023–“Phandelver Campaign”

▪ Expands the classic Lost Mine of Phandelver into a full campaign tinged with cosmic horror.

o Fall2023–“Planescape”

▪ The legendary setting returns! Like Spelljammer: Adventures in

Space, Planescape is a three-book slipcase: setting guide, bestiary, and adventure campaign

Share this:

Tweet

WhatsApp

Telegram

Email

