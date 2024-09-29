If a magic shield +1 is used like a improvised weapon will add the +1 to the attack and damage rolls?

Hello @JeremyECrawford. A magic shield +1 used like a improvised weapon will add the +1 to the attack and damage rolls? Thank you. — Jefferson Oliveira (@jeff_kiadar) September 6, 2016

A +1 shield gives a bonus to AC. The bonus has no effect on an improvised attack roll you make with the shield. #DnD https://t.co/D8E7vV96cy — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 9, 2016

@JeremyECrawford @jeff_kiadar would it still count as Magical for Resistance/Immunity to non-magical B/P/S attacks? — Daniel Dettinburn (@drakus1111) September 9, 2016