If a magic shield +1 is used like a improvised weapon will add the +1 to the attack and damage rolls?

3 thoughts on “If a magic shield +1 is used like a improvised weapon will add the +1 to the attack and damage rolls?

    • Jon says:

      My interpretation of an improvised weapon is that it’s not a weapon but is being used as such. This would mean that a magical improvised weapon still isn’t a magic weapon since it’s not a weapon.

      That being said, of course you (or your DM as appropriate) can rule otherwise.

    • Dave says:

      By that rationale, a potion of healing, being magical, becomes a magical weapon when you smash it over someone’s head as an improvised weapon.

