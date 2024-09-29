Half-Orc paladin/rogue Crit with Rapier, Divine and Thunderous Smite, and Sneak Attack…

@djmsmithI am a half-orc paladin 2/rogue 1. Crit w/ Rapier, Divine and Thunderous Smite, and Sneak Attack. What do I roll for damage What damage do you think you roll? — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 18, 2016

@JeremyECrawfordWell, triple for the weapon and double for all other dice in the attack. 3d8+str+4d8+4d6+2d6 I ask because Thunderous Smite comes from a spell on top of the attack, and Divine Smite is declared after the attack roll — Dan Smith (@djmsmith) October 18, 2016