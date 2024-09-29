Half-Orc paladin/rogue Crit with Rapier, Divine and Thunderous Smite, and Sneak Attack…

@djmsmithI am a half-orc paladin 2/rogue 1. Crit w/ Rapier, Divine and Thunderous Smite, and Sneak Attack. What do I roll for damage What damage do you think you roll?
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 18, 2016
@JeremyECrawfordWell, triple for the weapon and double for all other dice in the attack. 3d8+str+4d8+4d6+2d6 I ask because Thunderous Smite comes from a spell on top of the attack, and Divine Smite is declared after the attack roll
— Dan Smith (@djmsmith) October 18, 2016
@djmsmith You can use both on the same attack. At that level, doing so uses all your spell slots for the day.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 18, 2016
@djmsmith Yes.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 18, 2016