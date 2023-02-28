Heya! If a character is mounted on a broom of flying, can they use their dash action to move another 50ft? @JeremyECrawford — Admiral Grimaldii (@PiraticalDruid) January 13, 2018

When you take the Dash action, you get extra movement equal to your speed. If you have more than one speed, the relevant speed is the one you're using to move. The Dash action doesn't use the speed of an item/vehicle/mount you're using. #DnD https://t.co/EEuNwe4FcV — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 16, 2018

But a MOUNT can take the Dash action to run at a gallop, right? Yes. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 16, 2018

So to clarify you can not dash while on a flying broom? The flying broom doesn't give you a speed or increase your speed. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 16, 2018