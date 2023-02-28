Heya! If a character is mounted on a broom of flying, can they use their dash action to move another 50ft? @JeremyECrawford
— Admiral Grimaldii (@PiraticalDruid) January 13, 2018
When you take the Dash action, you get extra movement equal to your speed. If you have more than one speed, the relevant speed is the one you're using to move. The Dash action doesn't use the speed of an item/vehicle/mount you're using. #DnD https://t.co/EEuNwe4FcV
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 16, 2018
But a MOUNT can take the Dash action to run at a gallop, right? Yes.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 16, 2018
So to clarify you can not dash while on a flying broom? The flying broom doesn't give you a speed or increase your speed.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 16, 2018
Now the broom of flying is an oddball. It has its own speed, like other vehicles/mounts, but the item assumes you rely on your move, rather than your action, to use it. I'd therefore allow you to take the Dash action with the broom. #DnD https://t.co/JPlotz44cW
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 16, 2018