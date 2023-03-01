Call Lightning: on subsequent turns the point you chose must be within 120 feet from the point you chose for the cloud?

@JeremyECrawford Call Lightning spell: on subsequent turns the point you chose must be within 120 feet from the point you chose for the cloud or a point within 120 feet from you? My doubt is born because, on susequent turns, you can move and go away from the fixed cloud above you
— Draconis (@DerynDraconis) November 10, 2017
Call lightning is an odd spell because its range is measured from the effect it creates—the storm cloud—not from the caster. #DnD https://t.co/1uUTcQAg0z
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 13, 2017