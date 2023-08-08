I would assume that casting a spell would require a minimum Intelligence

While I am unsure if it is not explicitly stated, I would assume that casting a spell (especially Wizard) would require a minimum INT. Kind of like multi-classing has minimum requirements. There really is no Intelligence minimum.
Curious as to the thought process behind this? Is it some balance thing that I'm just not getting because it doesn't make much sense to me, personally. I might have to house rule it.
Spellcasting doesn't have an Intelligence prerequisite in D&D because much of the spellcasting in the game isn't based on how smart you are. Spellcasting can be based on Wisdom, Charisma, or Intelligence, depending on your class or some other trait. #DnD https://t.co/zmi9VLnDG7
