I would assume that casting a spell would require a minimum Intelligence

While I am unsure if it is not explicitly stated, I would assume that casting a spell (especially Wizard) would require a minimum INT. Kind of like multi-classing has minimum requirements. There really is no Intelligence minimum. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 7, 2019

Curious as to the thought process behind this? Is it some balance thing that I'm just not getting because it doesn't make much sense to me, personally. I might have to house rule it. — Travis Hughes (@TheRogueX) May 7, 2019