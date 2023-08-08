Can you cast feather fall in time with 1 reaction, considering the “Xanathar’s guide” rules on falling?

One thought on “Can you cast feather fall in time with 1 reaction, considering the “Xanathar’s guide” rules on falling?

  1. Vverial says:

    I’d be greatly appreciative if one of these guys would make this exact post:

    “You can cast feather fall on a creature who is in range of you at any time during their fall, regardless of how far they have already fallen or how far they have left to go.”

    I just had a very frustrating argument with someone who would still be unconvinced by this Sage Advice answer because it’s not specific enough for them. Need clear and obvious phrasing that can’t be misinterpreted.

