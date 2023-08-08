@JeremyECrawford I'm sure someone has asked this but I couldn't find a definitive solution. Can you cast feather fall in time with 1 reaction, considering the "Xanathar's guide" rules on falling, where you fall 500ft immediately. — Gianni Pratico (@Wulfgar15) May 14, 2019

Feather fall, like many things in D&D, creates an exception: it lets you cast a spell as a reaction to slow someone's fall. If a spell or other exceptional thing in the game says it does something, that's what it does. Also, any rule in "Xanathar's Guide" is optional. #DnD https://t.co/ELqT7HFv0d — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 14, 2019

As we used to say in older editions, "specific trumps general". The specific case of falling with Feather Fall trumps the general rules for falling. — Wonton (@Wonton_) May 14, 2019

In D&D, a specific rule always beats a general rule if they disagree with each other. For more information about that principle, take a look at the section "Specific Beats General" in the "Player's Handbook" (p. 7). #DnD https://t.co/1eTsemrqPO — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 14, 2019

"Also, any rule in XGtE I optional." <3 Say it again. Say it louder. (This is of course above and beyond the "optional" nature of all the rules.) — Dave Williams (@DaveWil33) May 14, 2019