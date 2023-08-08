@JeremyECrawford I'm sure someone has asked this but I couldn't find a definitive solution. Can you cast feather fall in time with 1 reaction, considering the "Xanathar's guide" rules on falling, where you fall 500ft immediately.
Feather fall, like many things in D&D, creates an exception: it lets you cast a spell as a reaction to slow someone's fall.
If a spell or other exceptional thing in the game says it does something, that's what it does.
Also, any rule in "Xanathar's Guide" is optional. #DnD https://t.co/ELqT7HFv0d
As we used to say in older editions, "specific trumps general". The specific case of falling with Feather Fall trumps the general rules for falling.
In D&D, a specific rule always beats a general rule if they disagree with each other.
For more information about that principle, take a look at the section "Specific Beats General" in the "Player's Handbook" (p. 7). #DnD https://t.co/1eTsemrqPO
"Also, any rule in XGtE I optional." <3 Say it again. Say it louder.
(This is of course above and beyond the "optional" nature of all the rules.)
The official rules of D&D are in the 3 core books. Those rules appear in a shorter form in products like the Starter Set and the free Basic Rules. Any rules that appear elsewhere are optional.
Your DM decides how to use those rules in service to your group's fun. #DnD https://t.co/hTmUQnFORi
I’d be greatly appreciative if one of these guys would make this exact post:
“You can cast feather fall on a creature who is in range of you at any time during their fall, regardless of how far they have already fallen or how far they have left to go.”
I just had a very frustrating argument with someone who would still be unconvinced by this Sage Advice answer because it’s not specific enough for them. Need clear and obvious phrasing that can’t be misinterpreted.