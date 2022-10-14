@matthewmercer @CriticalRole @GreenRoninPub @TalksMachina @GeekandSundryOpen Letter to Matt Mercer, This has taken me a while to put into words, but it’s gotta be said: I really hate the treatment of orcs in the Tal’dorei Campaign Guide. The notion that a people capable of using tools and language and working in groups, in short who have all the hallmarks of what we consider sentience, are nothing but ruthless monsters is downright toxic. I know many reading this will wonder what the fuss is about: orcs are fictional, who the hell cares how they’re treated? Well, RPG’s are a form of wish fulfillment. What does it say about us that we wish there was some class of people out there who, based solely on superficial traits like skin and teeth, we can not only kill with impunity, but actually be rewarded and praised for doing so? RPG’s are a kind of practice for functioning in society (http://geekandsundry.com/playing-dd-can-make-you-more-successful!). What sort of people are we that we train ourselves to treat whole swaths of people with a “shoot first and ask questions later” mentality based solely on their apparent ancestry? Don’t get me wrong, being set upon by a ravaging horde of orc warriors or a gang of orc bandits is Something the Heroes Should Probably Do Something About. But the same would be true if the attackers were humans or elves or gnomes. Part of being a DM is coming up with reasons for why and how the things in the world are happening. So why enshrine it in canon that orcish killers are this way because it’s in their very nature while human killers have some specific reason to have fallen so far? At best it does what? Saves a negligible amount of work because you have half a dozen NPCs whose motivations you don’t need to think about? Is that even a full minute of your time? Yes, there’s a mention of how some orcs transcend their natures and can become good people, but it’s presented as an effort of Herculean proportions (and Sisyphean endurance) just to rise to the point of “I’m not going to bother stabbing you in the face.” Acknowledging that this ONE orc isn’t a murderer, this ONE Mexican isn’t a rapist, this ONE Muslim isn’t a terrorist, or this ONE gay guy isn’t a pederast doesn’t mean squat when you point to them as exceptions to the rule, rather than evidence that the rule is just plain wrong. I get that Exandria was most of your players’ first introduction to D&D, and as such playing the genre’s tropes straight more often than subverting them made a certain amount of sense at the time. And you knew (and still know) the people sitting across the table from you; you assume they’re safely above such biases and prejudices. And perhaps you’re right. But when you get to disseminating a written work to thousands, maybe even millions of people, it’s different. You’re writing things down and letting the world know that “This came from me. This is something I’m proud of. This is one of the marks I hope to leave upon the world.” You’ve stated that you want Exandria to be more ideal than the real world in some respects. A halfling woman can marry a human woman and this is considered entirely normal. A brown skinned gay foreigner can rise to become one of the great movers and shakers of his age, and look damn glorious doing it. But that rings hollow when you’ve built the very kinds of prejudice you say you want to defy into the setting canon. Yes, anyone one of us can say at our table, “In my version of Exandria, orcs only have the reputation as marauders because everyone who isn’t in a warband lives someplace safe, so the raiding parties are the only orcs humans ever see.” But I have to make a conscious decision to revise Exandria just to support the idea that racism itself is wrong, instead of merely mistargeted. You’ve done some real good in the world. It’s disappointing to see you trample on your own legacy like this. Sincerely, A Critter

