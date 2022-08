@DHills92 I am wild shaped as a bear and lose some max hp. If I wild shape again to a “new” bear, does the max hp loss carry over? Yes.

@DHills92but it doesn’t carry over from bear to true form. So if I went back to bear the loss would come back? Let's back up. What max hp loss are you talking about?

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 22, 2017