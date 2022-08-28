@TheEdVerse Are the Illithid's origins from the Forgotten Realms? Curious about this passage I read and if its something you can expound on? Seems like a huge opportunity for a future realm-shattering event! From Volo's Guide to Monsters: pic.twitter.com/tAj5YiZxS8 — Scree (@TheScree) January 17, 2022

1)

That passage reads like a wild tavern tale (or illithid propaganda) to me.

If the illithids had truly mastered time travel, they’d have conquered everyone long ago, and we’d all be tended herds of future meals for them, allowed to have interesting lives to give… 2)

…them quality memories to savor, but prevented from having wars and so depleting their food stock.

The gith really did defeat the mind flayers, because the illithids had become so lazy and decadent and reliant on their slaves that they left everything to…#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 17, 2022

3)

…these thralls and grew careless and overconfident. The “absence of ruins” suggests that whoever made this statement was unaware that the illithids had vast empires that included outposts on many worlds (the Realms among them), traveling from one to another… 4)

…mainly via gates/portals but also by spelljamming and other means of planar travel, and that any ruins—and surviving empires, for that matter—are just elsewhere, not in the Realms or other outposts, and that any structures the illithids had thralls build for…#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 17, 2022

5)

…them in the Realms have long ago been taken over (or dismantled for their stone) by others. In the Realms, large communities of mind flayers are almost exclusively in the Underdark—and there’s a LOT of competition for useful caverns and passages down there… 6)

…(aboleths, drow, duergar, dwarves, svirfneblin, myconids and on and on).

Me, I try to avoid realm-shattering events. They're hard on we who live there. ;}#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 17, 2022