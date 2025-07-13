Hunter’s Volley

@gaaran00bHunter’s Volley. Could you make 20 attacks against 3 targets in a single turn with this?

you looking at the ranger class ability? — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) July 10, 2015

@gaaran00b yes

got it – no, the ability allows 1 attack per target. You'd need to use multiple actions to double up. — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) July 10, 2015