Hunter’s Volley

@gaaran00bHunter’s Volley. Could you make 20 attacks against 3 targets in a single turn with this?
you looking at the ranger class ability?
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) July 10, 2015
@gaaran00b yes
got it – no, the ability allows 1 attack per target. You'd need to use multiple actions to double up.
@gaaran00b Not to duplicate volley – volley uses your entire action, not just one attack. IIRC, you can volley + extra attack, not 2x volley
