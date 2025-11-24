Hunter’s Mark or Hex with Glyph of Warding

@The_Nonfiction Would you be able to use a spell like Hunter’s Mark/Hex with Glyph of Warding? Would the caster still need to concentrate? Glyph of warding doesn't require concentration.

@The_NonfictionNo as in using Glyph of Warding to store Hunter’s Mark/Hex via Spell Glyph option. Would that still require concentration? Check out the last sentence of the "Spell Glyph" section of glyph of warding's description.

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 9, 2015