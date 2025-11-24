@JeremyECrawford Heavily Obscured: Errata and updated Basic Rules are different "something obscured BY it" VS "something IN that area"
— Stefano (@elerital) December 9, 2015
The PH errata PDF describes corrections in a concise form. The Basic Rules and the PH include the full text. #DnD https://t.co/CE8Q63nN56
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 11, 2015
@JeremyECrawford Does that mean there is a edition in print?
— Simon Oberbrinkmann (@Dummyurd) December 11, 2015
Recent PH printings include corrections. Look on the credits page for "This printing includes corrections …" #DnD https://t.co/0xSCBElBlt
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 11, 2015