Hey Matt, how would you rule a Blood Hunter using their rite on a weapon held with telekinesis? As soon as it leaves your grasp, it fades after a round…so unless you can return it to your grasp shortly after, it’s gonna fade.
— Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) January 19, 2018
So can a Bloodhunter not use a dancing sword then?They can use it, but the rite fades from the weapon once it leaves their grasp.
— Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) February 4, 2018
