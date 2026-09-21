@Ray716_Just read your article on Feats. How would you make a feat that allowed you to take 1 class feature you don’t have access to? I'd try to avoid it, honestly. depends on the feature – did you have a specific on in mind? — (((Mike Mearls))) (@mikemearls) June 8, 2016

@Ray716_yes, a wizard getting access to another wizard power, like a necromancer getting a single enchanter power. in other words, a spell can benefit from your standard wizard features, or the one gained from this feat — (((Mike Mearls))) (@mikemearls) June 8, 2016