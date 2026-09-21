Any advise on how to handle players that don’t play their character’s alignment?

One thought on “Any advise on how to handle players that don’t play their character’s alignment?

  1. Richard says:

    Tell them that doing their action could force an alignment change. Very little now has to do with alignment. Unless you don’t allow evil characters in your game. Best to do is let there be consequences to their actions. Theives and murderers end up on wanted lists and heroes go searching for them. Plus thieves guilds and assassin guilds don’t like competition.

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