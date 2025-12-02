How would you handle surprise if a 3rd group ambushed 2 groups already fighting together?

@b_coulthard Thx Mike, limited space on Twitter. But, how would you handle surprise if a 3rd grp ambushed 2 groups already fighting together. 3rd group is hidden, gains advantage and related benefits, but does not actually gain surprise by mechanical definition

@b_coulthardThx for your reply. This mechanic feels wrong to me as a long time DM. Why not allow surprise, ambushers lose valuable options? surprise applies to someone not currently engaged in a fight – otherwise, any instance of hiding would trigger it

— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) December 2, 2015