@ChrisPerkinsDnD Are attacks allowed outside of initiative combat? Is initiative rolled before or after an attack is declared? Forum debate.
— Steven (@welshstevenc1) December 2, 2015
The PH states that initiative is rolled "when combat starts," which I take to mean before any attack is resolved.

— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) December 2, 2015
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) December 2, 2015
@ChrisPerkinsDnD The temptation is extremely strong to resolve the attack when, during a heated non-combat moment, someone hits someone.
— The Snark Knight (@SnarkKnight1) December 2, 2015
Rules interpretations aside, the DM can do whatever he or she thinks is right and good for the game.

— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) December 2, 2015
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) December 2, 2015