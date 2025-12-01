@ChrisPerkinsDnD Are attacks allowed outside of initiative combat? Is initiative rolled before or after an attack is declared? Forum debate. — Steven (@welshstevenc1) December 2, 2015

The PH states that initiative is rolled "when combat starts," which I take to mean before any attack is resolved. https://t.co/OnLiYeMMCC — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) December 2, 2015

@ChrisPerkinsDnD The temptation is extremely strong to resolve the attack when, during a heated non-combat moment, someone hits someone. — The Snark Knight (@SnarkKnight1) December 2, 2015