In narrative combat how would you handle cone attacks?

@SlyFlourish @mikemearls @ChrisSSimsSpecifically, in #dnd 5e narrative combat how would you handle cone attacks? I usually wing it. But here's a trick: divide a cone's size by 10 (round up) for the number of targets. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 7, 2014

@SlyFlourish @JeremyECrawfordso the Ancient Red can hit nine!? Awesome! To me, it's more interesting, because I can imagine the cone being sprayed around, instead of frozen in space. — Chris Sims (@ChrisSSims) September 8, 2014