Can you elect to not hit a second target with Geen Flame Blade even if one is in range?

Yesterday the Green-Flame Blade spell received updated wording (link below) that, among other tweaks, clarifies that the spellcaster can choose whether to launch green fire at a second target: https://t.co/sSnpLkq6bV #DnD https://t.co/ac9ooYnOoe

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 11, 2020