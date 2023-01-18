@JeremyECrawford How would Beacon of Hope and Life Transference interact with each other?Would it max the damage you took and the healing? Or does it work for a spell like this. Thank you for all your hard work, and taking the time time to answer our questions.
— John Lacey Lundy (@LundyLacey) December 4, 2017
Beacon of hope has no effect on life transference. Beacon of hope maximizes healing rolls, not damage rolls. #DnD https://t.co/ESyQG3cHi4
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 5, 2017