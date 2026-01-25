How would a budding writer get some work with Wizards? Any work…

@ChrisPerkinsDnD Hey Chris, how would a budding writer and law student get some work with Wizards? Any work… I love D&D.. — Aaron JS Murphy (@GalacticGargle) January 6, 2016

Apologies. I hate multipart tweets. (1 of 2) Reach out to folks who manage organized play events. Start networking. https://t.co/IkaKqiqLZ0 — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 7, 2016

(2 of 2) Who you are is no more important than what you've done. If we like your work, we'll want to work with you. — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 7, 2016

@ChrisPerkinsDnD would a 10 page character backstory be something to send as an example of writing ability in the world of DnD? To whom? — Mike Kehoe (@MPKVegeta) January 7, 2016

We have no time to review writing samples. If your work has been published and folks dig it, we'll reach out to you. https://t.co/BBb8i9Vf6E — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 7, 2016

We also work with consultants and writers who are masters in fields beyond D&D writing, such as cartoonists, showrunners, and scriptwriters. — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 7, 2016

@ChrisPerkinsDnD Do you have a personal example of such a publication? (I'm thinking open submission modules published for A.L, yeah?) — JB Little (@DropTheDie) January 7, 2016

@ChrisPerkinsDnD is there any open submission or is it all scouted work by the Wizards people? — Deljase (@deljase) January 7, 2016

At this time, it's all scouted or based on recommendations. https://t.co/kCa20qkfEb — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 7, 2016

@ChrisPerkinsDnD How did you get to be DM to the stars of the Nerd multiverse? — Scotty Hinken (@militaryswimmer) January 7, 2016

I slept with all the right people. https://t.co/cdI51Uz3Q9 — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 7, 2016