HEROEs!
I’ve found this simple and useful guide draw by A.G.H.
This could help your newbie players to focus on 5 simple steps to create a character.
Click on the image and Have Fun.
5 thoughts on “5th edition Character Creation Outline”
Very cool! I’ll definitely show this to new players. Just need to add Lord’s Alliance to allowed LE alignment part (unless they are changing it for season 4).
Nice! Thank you!
Does anyone know who made this?
Heroic David
if you look at the bottom on right you wil see only name initials A.G.H.
An updated version (from a while back) is here https://www.reddit.com/r/dndnext/comments/3ze80l/anyone_know_the_author_of_this/cyle06w/
I always hope someone will update it again since all the new options have come out