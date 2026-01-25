5th edition Character Creation Outline

HEROEs!
I’ve found this simple and useful guide draw by A.G.H.
This could help your newbie players to focus on 5 simple steps to create a character.
Click on the image and Have Fun.

View post on imgur.com

 

5 thoughts on “5th edition Character Creation Outline

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.