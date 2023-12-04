Passive skills. To what extent should passive checks be used for skills. All skills? @ChrisPerkinsDnD @JeremyECrawford @mikemearls — WastingX (@wastingx) October 28, 2015

@wastingx @ChrisPerkinsDnD @JeremyECrawford I tend to use them in low stress situations, and make extensive use of passive Perception checks — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) October 28, 2015

Passive checks are a tool for a DM (not players) to speed up play or keep a secret. Use them as you see fit. #DnD https://t.co/da0XQKNq9V — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 28, 2015

@JeremyECrawford So player can't declare, I walk around the room using my 20+ passive perception to find hidden object/door/trap/creature? — WastingX (@wastingx) November 2, 2015