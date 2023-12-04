Passive skills. To what extent should passive checks be used for skills. All skills? @ChrisPerkinsDnD @JeremyECrawford @mikemearls
— WastingX (@wastingx) October 28, 2015
@wastingx @ChrisPerkinsDnD @JeremyECrawford I tend to use them in low stress situations, and make extensive use of passive Perception checks
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) October 28, 2015
Passive checks are a tool for a DM (not players) to speed up play or keep a secret. Use them as you see fit. #DnD https://t.co/da0XQKNq9V
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 28, 2015
@JeremyECrawford So player can't declare, I walk around the room using my 20+ passive perception to find hidden object/door/trap/creature?
— WastingX (@wastingx) November 2, 2015
The design intent is that the DM uses passive checks. When players want to use an ability, they roll a d20. #DnD https://t.co/ZZZoeAG2GO
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 2, 2015
2 thoughts on “To what extent should passive checks be used for skills?”
I really really don’t like passive perception rules, low perception character are always surprised, high perception never. Enemy of pc group are never surprised because the dm rules that our adversary are always looking for trouble and hear the group
A “typical” group of enemies will have an average of 13 for passive perception or less. If your party is frequently unable to surprise the enemy it’s because of your tactics, very bad rolls, or trying to sneak up on an extraordinary enemy… The Passive Perception rules are one of the best rules in the game! The help me speed up the game so much when I run games! My trouble is that the DMs I play with don’t allow me to use them as often as I think they should, but that is their prerogative. I honestly believe it’s their lack of knowledge about the intent of passive skills. Why does every player have to make an athletics check to jump across a normal 5 foot wide pit when I have plenty of running space, and there is no rush, no danger, no rough terrain, or obstacles present? That’s a complete waste of my “fun” time at the gaming table! I only get to play a few hours a week to play D&D, don’t make me waste time rolling for unnecessary checks and waiting for the other players to make unnecessary checks!!!