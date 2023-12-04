@JeremyECrawford Can psionics be affected by anti-magic. Like the anti-magic cone from a Beholder? — WillisQuarentined (@benwoodtweet) April 20, 2020

So the telekinetic feet would be affect but only the part were it says you can cast mage hand? — WillisQuarentined (@benwoodtweet) April 20, 2020

That's correct. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 20, 2020

that makes no sense – it's still a creature that is powered by magic. Like an animated armor or a rug of smothering. Neither of the three would be animated inside an antimagic field. — LordKosta (@LordKosta) April 20, 2020

The animated armor and rug of smothering monsters in the Monster Manual have a trait called Antimagic Susceptibility. The fact that they have that trait has no bearing on how other constructs function in D&D. #DnD https://t.co/GsDy2ew3FG — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 20, 2020