@JeremyECrawford Can psionics be affected by anti-magic. Like the anti-magic cone from a Beholder?
— WillisQuarentined (@benwoodtweet) April 20, 2020
So the telekinetic feet would be affect but only the part were it says you can cast mage hand?
— WillisQuarentined (@benwoodtweet) April 20, 2020
That's correct.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 20, 2020
that makes no sense – it's still a creature that is powered by magic. Like an animated armor or a rug of smothering. Neither of the three would be animated inside an antimagic field.
— LordKosta (@LordKosta) April 20, 2020
The animated armor and rug of smothering monsters in the Monster Manual have a trait called Antimagic Susceptibility. The fact that they have that trait has no bearing on how other constructs function in D&D. #DnD https://t.co/GsDy2ew3FG
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 20, 2020
An animated construct /is/ animated. Armor does not live of its own accord without the presence of magic. Whether that magic is considered a previous “spark” or active “fuel” (aka considered magical) is arbitrary in 5e. I agree that animated armor needs magic to fuel it, which is why it has the Antimagic Susceptibility trait.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 20, 2020