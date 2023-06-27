@JeremyECrawford How Start at High Levels in D&D 5th Edition? I do not want to roll thousands of times the table of magic items, they are not necessary, but desired, how many of them should a character have at each stage and level? when we started at high level?
— João Israel Ribeiro (@ribeiroj_israel) July 19, 2018
Curious how to create a character at a level higher than 1st? See the section "Starting at Higher Level" in the "Dungeon Master's Guide" (p. 38). #DnD https://t.co/2iX6LsPG3F
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 19, 2018
One thought on “How Start at High Levels in D&D 5th Edition?”
Just make a high level character. Don’t worry about magic items. They’re not required to be a successful adventurer. Don’t worry about gold. Without optional rules and With a few exceptions of mundane equipment gold is worthless in this edition of D&D. My 6th level character has run out of stuff to buy. I’m just accumulating wealth at this point.