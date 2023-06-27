How Start at High Levels in D&D 5th Edition?

One thought on “How Start at High Levels in D&D 5th Edition?

  1. Just make a high level character. Don’t worry about magic items. They’re not required to be a successful adventurer. Don’t worry about gold. Without optional rules and With a few exceptions of mundane equipment gold is worthless in this edition of D&D. My 6th level character has run out of stuff to buy. I’m just accumulating wealth at this point.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.