Can you gain the magical benefits of a shield by holder no it without donning it for the +2 AC? Which magic shield are you referring to? — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 22, 2018

Any magic shield that specifies in the item description that you get the benefit while holding. Does the general rule that shields must be donned to get the magical benefit still apply? This would include all but I think one magic shield. — Dave Williams (@DaveWil33) July 22, 2018