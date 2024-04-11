How many Masked Lords of Waterdeep can there be at one time?

@ChrisPerkinsDnD How many Masked Lords of Waterdeep are there/can there be at one time? — Dan Locke (@Foobadoo) June 14, 2016

It goes up and down. There are fewer now, thanks to recent events (see DEATH MASKS, the new novel by @TheEdVerse ). https://t.co/HbanI5OsGD — (((Chris Perkins))) (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) June 14, 2016

@BittersTweet @ChrisPerkinsDnD @Foobadoo No. Existing Masked Lords must vote you in. Open Lord knows all identities and controls slate.1/2 — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) June 15, 2016

@BittersTweet @ChrisPerkinsDnD @Foobadoo (Slate of candidates to possibly become Lords.) DEATH MASKS looks at violently creating vacancies. — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) June 15, 2016

@BittersTweet @ChrisPerkinsDnD @Foobadoo Also, no Masked Lord would wear a "standard hood." They have special enchanted ones: illo in CoS hc — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) June 16, 2016

The full magnificence of the Richard Wright cover for DEATH MASKS, my latest Realms novel. Creepily beautiful! pic.twitter.com/3g1dfpBd1k — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) June 19, 2016

…do other lords claim their holdings? I’m unclear how the masked lords work. If there is one novel that explains best, point me please. #dnd Death Masks shows us most re. the Masked Lords. But what "holdings"? Behind their lordships, all (usually) have "secret identities." Or to.. — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) September 17, 2017

..put it another way, a real-world Representative (Congress) might use his or her position for personal gain, but the role is debate and… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) September 17, 2017

…lawmaking, with every one of them having a private life before and after serving in office. The Masked Lords meet to decide policy and… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) September 17, 2017

…pass laws (decrees), but any wealth, city property, etc. they personally possess is theirs, not tied to their offices. (The NOBLE … — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) September 17, 2017

… "Lords of Waterdeep" are different than the Masked Lords, though a particular individual might be both a titled noble lord and a… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) September 17, 2017

… Hidden/Masked Lord of Waterdeep. Some Masked Lords are paupers, or have lowly jobs and social status when not wearing their masks. … — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) September 17, 2017

… The masks are to conceal their true identities so pressure can't be put on them to vote or speak this way or that, and Ahghairon, at… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) September 17, 2017

… The masks are to conceal their true identities so pressure can't be put on them to vote or speak this way or that, and Ahghairon, at… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) September 17, 2017

…least, intended the Lords to have representatives from all walks of life (genders, ages, races) to achieve wider experience/views and… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) September 17, 2017

…therefore better governance. (Masked Lords don't have holdings attached to their lordships.) Hope this helps… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) September 17, 2017

Thank you! It is helpful. Yes, I connected Lord with its usage as a holder of land in feudal settings. I will have a look at Death Masks.Because I am now curious as to how legislators would be chosen anonymously. — Bruce Logan (@BruceKLogan) September 17, 2017

The Open Lord approaches candidates privately/secretly, after the existing Lords choose the shortlist in closed-door (private from the… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) September 17, 2017

…rest of the city) debate. (In other words, it's like a closed-membership club, with blackballs, etc.) Just as there are laws established — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) September 17, 2017

…in the real world for how officeholders get chosen in extraordinary circumstances (like all the Masked Lords being wiped out, for… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) September 17, 2017

…example) Waterdeep has them, too: certain Guildmasters, notably the head of the Watchful Order, and Noble Lords, and the Open Lord AND… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) September 17, 2017

…Lord Mage (Blackstaff) of the city, if they've survived, too, choose the snortlist to repopulate the Masked Lords. (It's never… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) September 17, 2017

…happened.) By "noble Lords" here, I meant that the heads of 12 specific noble families have the duty to meet and choose. Accepting a… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) September 17, 2017

…Lordship (Masked Lord) is always voluntary, but sometimes life applies intense pressure to accept or decline. :} — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) September 17, 2017

P.S. "Snortlist" wasn't a typo. From the "home" (original) Realms campaign, that was my players' nickname for the secret roster of… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) September 17, 2017

…folks to be approached, alluding to derisive snorts that would greet unpopular choices. The in-game term is "our Chosen" (to distinguish — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) September 17, 2017