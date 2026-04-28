@matthewmercer @ChrisPerkinsDnD How exactly do whirlpools work in D&D? Is there a type of save to get a ship out or does it just suck it in? — DM Sovaros (@ForTheXPDM) March 29, 2016

In my campaign, if a ship gets caught in one, it's probably because I want it to go down. Whirlpool = plot device. https://t.co/sqK0kxfPfh — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) March 29, 2016