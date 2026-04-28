Could a player stealth check so none notice him casting?

One thought on “Could a player stealth check so none notice him casting?

  1. Alex says:

    I’ve allowed and been allow to role sleight of hand to hide spells who don’t have a visual effect. like suggestion or charm person. Burning hands and Fireball of course are too obvious.

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