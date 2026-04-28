@JRobsonSF could a player stealth check so none notice him casting a spell out in the open? I mean, cocealing the som. and focus components
I'd allow that, as long as no one is specifically watching for spellcasting
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) February 23, 2016
One thought on “Could a player stealth check so none notice him casting?”
I’ve allowed and been allow to role sleight of hand to hide spells who don’t have a visual effect. like suggestion or charm person. Burning hands and Fireball of course are too obvious.