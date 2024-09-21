How does this work if you disguised yourself before Charm Person spell?

@JeremyECrawford When Charm Person ends, the target knows you charmed them. How does this work if you disguised yourself beforehand?
— Mark Harland (@Leonbread1) September 27, 2016
Charm Person: the target knows you charmed them—"you" being the person they perceived you to be. #DnD https://t.co/e3VSNGolse
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 27, 2016
@JeremyECrawford Thanks, but so what happens if you charm them while hidden and they never see you before the spell ends? Never realize it?
— Mark Harland (@Leonbread1) September 27, 2016
If a spell has no perceptible effect, its target is unaware of it. See the Sage Advice Compendium for more: https://t.co/WWVq6Y8bNj #DnD https://t.co/eZqvbWZAVp
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 27, 2016