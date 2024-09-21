How does this work if you disguised yourself before Charm Person spell?

@JeremyECrawford When Charm Person ends, the target knows you charmed them. How does this work if you disguised yourself beforehand? — Mark Harland (@Leonbread1) September 27, 2016

Charm Person: the target knows you charmed them—"you" being the person they perceived you to be. #DnD https://t.co/e3VSNGolse — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 27, 2016

@JeremyECrawford Thanks, but so what happens if you charm them while hidden and they never see you before the spell ends? Never realize it? — Mark Harland (@Leonbread1) September 27, 2016