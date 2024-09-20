@JeremyECrawford With Phantasmal Killer does it stop if the target loses consciousness, if it stops does it restart if/when healed?
— Jon Broadley (@JonBroadley) October 18, 2016
Phantasmal killer isn't stopped by its target being unconscious. #DnD https://t.co/wbZdn6NdlG
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 18, 2016
@mies_man @JonBroadleybut.. if one is unconscious you can’t see.. The spell doesn't require its target to see. Blinding a person doesn't end it, for instance.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 19, 2016
