@JeremyECrawford How does multiple attacks by one player in one turn both doing more than 25 damage work in regards to a Hydra in 5e?
— Jason (@JasonTDnDDm) May 30, 2017
The hydra's Multiple Heads trait means the hydra loses no more than one head per turn that it takes 25 damage or more. #DnD https://t.co/66VB5718UE
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 30, 2017
@JeremyECrawford Mr. Crawford, I'm confused about Reactive Heads. If a player provokes an OA from a Hydra, can it atk them with every head?
— Teeleh (@TeeIeh) June 1, 2017
A hydra can have more reactions than normal, but it doesn't change how an opportunity attack works: one attack per opportunity attack. #dnD https://t.co/YunwmcT1Tr
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 1, 2017
One thought on “How does multiple attacks by one player doing more than 25 damage work in regards to a Hydra?”
How many heads can a hydra HAVE at any one time is there an upper limit to the number that can regenerate?