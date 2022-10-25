How does multiple attacks by one player doing more than 25 damage work in regards to a Hydra?

@JeremyECrawford How does multiple attacks by one player in one turn both doing more than 25 damage work in regards to a Hydra in 5e? — Jason (@JasonTDnDDm) May 30, 2017

The hydra's Multiple Heads trait means the hydra loses no more than one head per turn that it takes 25 damage or more. #DnD https://t.co/66VB5718UE — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 30, 2017

@JeremyECrawford Mr. Crawford, I'm confused about Reactive Heads. If a player provokes an OA from a Hydra, can it atk them with every head? — Teeleh (@TeeIeh) June 1, 2017