Hi Jeremy, if a creature has damage immunities except to adamantine weapons can it also be affected by magic weapons?Which creature are you referring to? — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 30, 2017

We were looking specifically at iron golems but is there ever a time when adamantine trumps magic weapons? — Randy Nickel (@Snick3) May 30, 2017

There is no general rule about adamantine weapons. A stat block says how they work on that creature, if at all. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 30, 2017

I take that to mean that against an iron golem magic weapons are resisted but adamantine bypass the resistance — Randy Nickel (@Snick3) May 30, 2017

An iron golem is not immune to the bludgeoning, piercing, or slashing damage of a magic weapon. #DnD https://t.co/zeS0ahm55t — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 30, 2017