Hi Jeremy, if a creature has damage immunities except to adamantine weapons can it also be affected by magic weapons?Which creature are you referring to?
We were looking specifically at iron golems but is there ever a time when adamantine trumps magic weapons?
There is no general rule about adamantine weapons. A stat block says how they work on that creature, if at all.
I take that to mean that against an iron golem magic weapons are resisted but adamantine bypass the resistance
An iron golem is not immune to the bludgeoning, piercing, or slashing damage of a magic weapon. #DnD https://t.co/zeS0ahm55t
An iron golem's immunity to bludgeoning, piercing, and slashing damage is bypassed by magical attacks and by adamantine weapons. #DnD https://t.co/Dw5Hegt1dA
