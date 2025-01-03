@JeremyECrawford how does a Sahuagin's shark telepathy interact with a Druids wild shape?
If a druid turns into a shark near a sahuagin with Shark Telepathy, the sahuagin might get a new pet! #DnD https://t.co/biA2voBOEr
I think you’re only allowed to control sharks with a intelligence of three or less. I think I might be able to communicate with a druid in the form of a shark girl it would be quite a surprise for the sahuagin who tried to get a new pet.