How do you suggest role playing the 3 attunement limit?

@mikemearls @JeremyECrawford how do you suggest RPing the 3 attunement limit? My PC became VERY wealthy. He should be buying lots of stuff!
— Beerbarian (@MTBeerbarian) December 2, 2016
Attunement represents the ability to mystically bond to items of magical power. Wealth has no bearing on it. It's also a game limit. #DnD https://t.co/lZlFhaVhKe
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 4, 2016
I always say magic items are naturally volatile, so more than 3 is courting danger. On the plus side it means magic items can have a few items as I want.