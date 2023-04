@JeremyECrawford @ChrisPerkinsDnD how do you use %tile dice? If it's a 45% chance, does it happen on 45 and under or 45 and over?

Percentile Dice. If you have X percent chance of something happening, you want to roll X or lower on percentile dice. See “Game Dice” in the Player’s Handbook (p. 6) for more about using dice. #DnD https://t.co/b3BVrKIvxy

