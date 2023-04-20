@JeremyECrawford Can a snake be knocked prone?
— Nathaniel Mosher (@RubiksMoose) February 27, 2018
If a monster is immune to the prone condition, that fact is noted in its stat block. Even legless creatures can be knocked over, destabilized, and the like (I've watched an upended snake flop around in real life—shudder). #DnD https://t.co/ILGZBr1z0J
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 27, 2018
I'm envisioning an increasingly upset beholder being spun in place like a globe.
— (╯°□°）╯︵ɹǝɥsǝɹɥʇɥʇǝs (@Seth_Thresher) February 27, 2018
A beholder is an example of a monster that is immune to the prone condition, as noted in its stat block. #DnD https://t.co/TDE0RMGbQe
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 27, 2018