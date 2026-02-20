@ChrisPerkinsDnD how do you time sessions so well? Mine tend to go long, and I hate ending in the middle of something happening. Any tips? — Connor (@YYZhed) January 12, 2016

In live games, @Sellak taps me on the shoulder & whispers in my ear, "You're done. Get the f*ck off the stage, now." https://t.co/PXODZolClV — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 12, 2016

In my home games, if no natural end point presents itself, I make something unexpected happen to end the session. https://t.co/PXODZolClV — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 12, 2016

Just curious, but why do they limit the live shows so much? I know they can't go on forever, but still. @ChrisPerkinsDnD @Sellak — Rich Watson (@SetNameToRich) January 12, 2016

Good question. Because it would be unfair to make folks work longer hours and not get paid for it. https://t.co/T9VSJ4tmvY — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 12, 2016

@ChrisPerkinsDnD ah, I always thought they scheduled something right after, and didn't want to cut into their time. — Rich Watson (@SetNameToRich) January 12, 2016