@mouseferatuBy RAI, can Dispel Magic dispel Globe of Invulnerability? Things INSIDE are immune, but barrier itself doesn’t seem to be? The spell can, indeed, be dispelled.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 16, 2016
What about Counterspell. Can it be used against a caster trying to cast offensive spells from a Globe of Invulnerabilty?