How do you decide what makes the Tal’Dorei cut?

Comment from discussion [Spoilers E106] Tal'Dorei Campaign Setting AMAHow do you decide what makes the cut? When your cauldron of creativity bubbles up, I imagine not everything is suited for Tal’Dorei (whether official material, or less-restrictive home games) and you have to leave some things of the editing floor – how do you choose? Do you have a process or is it more of a ‘go with my gut’ thing?Its a tough process, but I try and decide what best fits the themes of the region, the people within, and the factions that govern it. There are MANY cool ideas for places and such that I had to put aside because they fit better on other continents. You’ll hopefully get to see them someday. A lot of it falls into the “go with my gut” thing, as that’s generally how I live most of my life (for better or worse, hehe), so I just trust my instincts… and ask a second opinion if the thought continues to nag at me..