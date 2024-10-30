Holy Water creation, costs the same + spell slot over buying it for 25Gp. Why?

@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls Curious about intent of Holy Water creation ritual. Costs the same + spell slot over buying it for 25Gp. Why?
A typical temple doesn't try to make a profit by selling holy water. It's sold at cost to aid the fight against fiends and the undead. #DnD https://t.co/3B4PGrCyfH
@geeniusatwrokNot even a temple of Waukeen? 🙂 A DM is free to make a temple atypical.
