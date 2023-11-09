Can a thief with the Healer feat use healing kits as a bonus action?

@edge2054 @mikemearlsCan a thief with the healer feat use healing kits as a bonus action? Can it drink potions as a bonus action? Yes, a thief could use a healer's kit as a bonus action. But the DMG clarifies that magic item use is its own thing.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 24, 2014
@edge2054 Okay, just wanted to see if potions fell under use magic item or not. I take it from your response they do. Thanks 🙂 Yeah, potions follow the magic item rule.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 24, 2014