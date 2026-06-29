Have you ever considered anything past lvl 20 or just more for 1-20?

@ChrisPerkinsDnD I know you have limits on wotc answers but was wondering If you ever considered anything past lvl 20 or just more for 1-20? — kevin maze (@itssosublime) April 2, 2016

I've considered it. Haven't seen any data suggesting a high demand for it, however. https://t.co/fd2GN3zFMT — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) April 2, 2016

@SpaceGodfather @ChrisPerkinsDnD D&D is by far the most detailed universal game ever. Don't know why we don't see more options in print. — kevin maze (@itssosublime) April 2, 2016