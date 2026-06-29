@JeremyECrawford Sorry to bother you, does a Life Cleric's Disciple of Life affect the spell Aid?
— George (@DMGRRHero) April 1, 2016
Disciple of Life doesn't benefit the aid spell. The spell increases your hp maximum. It doesn't restore hp. #DnD https://t.co/oHpy3sr9Z7
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 4, 2016
@enrikisingerYes, it does Disciple of Life benefits healing—the restoration of hp you've lost. Aid doesn't heal you. It gives you more hp.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 28, 2016