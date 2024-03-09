@ChrisPerkinsDnD has there been any kind of time magic in the forgotten realms? A player is curious but it seems kind of broken to me
— James Parkes (@JamesParkes) November 27, 2016
Time travel will destroy your campaign. Back away. Slowly. #WOTCstaff https://t.co/kRSpuAfUkw
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) November
@JamesParkes @ChrisPerkinsDnD "Out of the Abyss" had the Maze Engine, which could randomly send the party back to the start of the game.
— DM Jonah (@souldiamondDM) November 27, 2016
I have yet to hear about a party that fell victim to that particular mishap. #OutoftheAbyss https://t.co/NaXjYkjaAL
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) November 27, 2016