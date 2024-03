Bane, Bhaal, and Myrkul fascinate me

The Dead Three fascinate me, been pondering their relationship and what it means to be a new vs. old god. #wotcstaff — (((Mike Mearls))) (@mikemearls) November 30, 2016

@mikemearls Are the Dead 3 Raven Queen, Vecna and Orcus? — Judd Karlman (@Judd_of_Kryos) December 4, 2016

@Judd_of_Kryos Bane, Bhaal, and Myrkul – three adventurers who beat up a god, took his stuff, became gods #wotcstaff — (((Mike Mearls))) (@mikemearls) December 4, 2016

@skinnyghost @Judd_of_Kryosbane, bhaal and myrkul, I’d wager. it's fun thinking of how they related in life, and what that means as divinities, nouveau riche vs. old school — (((Mike Mearls))) (@mikemearls) December 4, 2016